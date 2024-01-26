Unveiling Innovation: Xiaomi Launches the Redmi Note 13 Series – Elevate Your Mobile Experience!

Today, Xiaomi announced the highly anticipated release of the Redmi Note 13 Series. The popular series features a number of fan-favourite variants: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro & Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G.

Redmi Note 13 delivers a flagship viewing experience with its FHD+ AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth and seamless scrolling. This amazing display is protected by Corning* Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability and peace of mind.

Moreover, it helps reduce visual fatigue during extended periods of use thanks to a variety of eye-care features. Capture iconic with Redmi Note 13 thanks to its amazing 108MP triple camera system. The powerful 108MP camera has a 3x sensor zoom, allowing you to punch into a closer frame with incredible clarity. Moreover, paired with a large 5000mAh (typ) battery and 33W fast charging combination, Redmi Note 13 effortlessly cruises through everyday use.

Redmi Note 13 Pro delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency thanks to its MediaTek Hello G99-Ultra chipset. Redmi Note 13 Pro features a vivid and immersive 120 Hz AMOLED display framed by razor-thin bezels on all four sides, boasting a peak brightness of 1300nits, and features Adaptivesync technology for butter-smooth visuals.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro features an ultra-high resolution 200 MP features an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), allowing users to capture photos with unparalleled levels of detail and breathtaking clarity. Plus, with dedicated ultra-wide and macro cameras, you have more ways to see and capture the world.

Equipped with a large huge 5,000mAh (typ) battery for long-lasting battery life and charges to 100% in just 45 minutes, thanks to 67W turbocharging.

Featuring the first-ever curved display on a Redmi Note, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G presents an elevated design and premium look and feel. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display is tough and engineered for improved resistance against scratches and drops.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the first Redmi Note with IP68 dust and water resistance, allowing for worry-free use in all sorts of conditions. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features a 1.5K CrytalRes AMOLED display, providing superior clarity compared to typical FHD+. It also boasts a peak brightness of 1800nits for a cinematic viewing experience and a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smoothing and seamless scrolling. When the 5000mAh (typ) battery is running low, charge to 100% in just 19 minutes with 120W HyperCharge.

Market Availability

Redmi Note 13 Series is now available online at Mistore, Xiaomi Sale, Daraz & CoreCart.

Redmi Note 13 is available in 2 variants, 8+128 GB & 8+256 GB. Prices are 54,999 & 59,999 in their respective order.

Redmi Note 13 Pro is available in 2 variants, 8+256 GB & 12+512 GB. Prices are 74,999 & 89,999 in their respective order.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G is available in 12+512GB. The price is 139,999.

Device Specifications