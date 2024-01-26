Wateen Provides Connectivity with Managed WAN and Campus Wi-Fi 6 Services to Riphah International University

Wateen Telecom, Pakistan’s leading ICT company and a pioneer in Managed WAN services in the country, has announced a strategic partnership with one of the leading educational institutes in Pakistan, Riphah International University. Wateen will be providing Managed WAN services & Campus Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity services, powered by H3C, a leading global digital solution provider.

To inaugurate the digital transformation journey, a signing ceremony was held in Islamabad between Hassan Muhammad Khan – Chancellor, Riphah International University and Adil Rashid – CEO, Wateen Telecom Limited.

Present at the ceremony were Sarfraz Ahmed Haroon – Director of IT, Riphah International University, Omar Swati – VP Commercial, Wateen, and Brig. Khalid Hassan Butt (Retd) – Dy. Managing Director, H3C Technologies Pakistan.

The robust network infrastructure solution provides seamless connectivity & access to Wi-Fi for the entire faculty, administration & student body for a better learning and teaching experience at Riphah International University (RIU), across 12 campuses in different cities of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Hassan Muhammad Khan, Riphah International University’s Chancellor, expressed his views: ‘’Our partnership with Wateen aligns perfectly with our vision to provide an innovative education experience with the latest technological advancements. Wateen’s Managed WAN services, powered by H3C’s state-of-the-art equipment, will upgrade our network infrastructure and redefine how our students and faculty access and utilize digital resources. It’s a step towards setting a new benchmark in educational connectivity, ensuring our institution remains at the forefront of delivering a world-class education.”

At the ceremony, Adil Rashid, CEO of Wateen, stated, “Wateen is committed to driving digital enablement in Pakistan, especially in the education sector, and our partnership with Riphah International University marks a key step towards that commitment. Through our robust and reliable Managed WAN and Campus Wi-Fi 6 services, we are enhancing the university’s network infrastructure and contributing to the development of our future leaders.”

Brig. Khalid Hassan Butt (Retd), Dy. Managing Director, H3C Technologies Pakistan shared his views: “Today is the start of an educational and technological transformation. Our partnership with Wateen & Riphah International University goes beyond providing digital solutions; it’s about fostering innovation, empowering students, and addressing Pakistan’s digital needs in the education sector. H3C equips students to shape the digital future, reaffirming our commitment to Pakistan’s digital growth and talent development.”

Through this partnership, Wateen and H3C enable Riphah International University to focus more on product development and educational excellence, thanks to the seamless connectivity and state-of-the-art network infrastructure.