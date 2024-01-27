Yet Another Trophyless Season for Tottenham After Losing to Manchester City in FA Cup

In a blockbuster FA Cup tie, Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur in their backyard by 1-0, ending a goal drought at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after a long time.

The clash between the two premier league sides took a dramatic turn when Dutch Defender Nathan Ake bundled the ball home in the 88th minute.

The FA Cup defending champions have now reached the 5th Round of the FA Cup this season and will look to stamp authority on the competition once more with another FA Cup trophy in May.

The Citizens never won a single game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They were goalless five times in their previous encounters at the new Spurs’ stadium, which opened up in April 2019.

Manchester City are on a seven-match winning streak since Christmas and they have returned to form after recovery of Kevin De Bruyne.

The victory came on a day when Liverpool’s talismanic manager Jurgen Klopp announced that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged Klopp’s services for Liverpool and admitted that the Premier league will miss him, stating, “He’s been my biggest rival, so I think he will be missed. I’m a little bit pleased because, without him, I will sleep a little bit better the night before we play against Liverpool.”

“Today we performed incredibly well. Everything pleased me, from minute one to the end.” He added, referring to Manchester City’s brilliant performance.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also played a stalemate against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and settled for a replay which will be played at Villa Park.