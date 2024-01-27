3 Women Cricketers Get into Violent Fight During National T20 Tournament

A disturbing event unfolded at the National Women’s T20 Tournament when Sadaf Shams and Yusra Amir got involved in a physical altercation with their teammate Ayesha Bilal.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now temporarily banned three players from all cricket activities.

Ayesha suffered a nosebleed following a conflict with Sadaf and Yusra. After staying quiet for two days, she filed a complaint against them, leading to the PCB’s decision.

Moreover, Tania Malik, the head of Women’s Cricket, will soon visit Rawalpindi to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The tournament includes six teams from Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi. Each team will compete in 10 matches over 17 days, with the top two teams advancing to the final.

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 is an excellent chance for female cricketers to demonstrate their skills and potentially join the national team.

The winning team will be awarded one million rupees, and the second-place team will receive 0.5 million rupees. The tournament’s most outstanding player will earn 50,000 rupees, while each match’s best player will get 20,000 rupees. The tournament will also recognize the best batter, bowler, and wicketkeeper with 25,000 rupees each.