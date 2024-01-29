1100 Unhygienic Eateries Fined by Punjab Food Authority

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken strict action against the use of substandard cooking oil during an operation across the entire province.

During the operation, warning notices have been issued to 4,000 food points, and hefty fines have been imposed on 1,100 food outlets.

Talking to a local media outlet, PFA Director General Muham­mad Asim Javaid said that the action was taken to enforce the Punjab Pure Food Regula­tions and ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards.

He added that during the crackdown, the inspection teams visited a total of 5,679 food points.

The inspections uncovered alarming instances of unhygienic cooking practices, posing a serious threat to public health. Subsequently, 47 eateries faced the issuance of emergency prohibition orders (EPOs), resulting in an immediate suspension of their production activities until further notice.

During the operation, the primary emphasis was on combating the reuse of rancid oil, as highlighted by Javaid. In addition to issuing warnings and fines, the enforcement teams conducted multiple raids and confiscated a large quantity of substandard and expired edible oil. Approximately 6,300 liters of such oil were seized.