Over 25,000 People in Tech Industry Were Fired in 2024 With More Bad News Expected

The tech industry witnessed a depressing year in 2023, marked by an unprecedented upheaval as more than 260,000 workers were abruptly sent home. This seismic workforce reduction marked the bleakest period for Silicon Valley since the dot-com crash of the early 2000s.

Executives at the helm of tech giants justified these sweeping layoffs with several factors, including a hiring spree triggered by the pandemic, soaring inflation rates, and a noticeable slump in consumer demand.

Fast forward to 2024, and the landscape appears markedly different. Tech companies have successfully rebuilt their workforces, largely restoring them to pre-pandemic levels. Inflation, which had surged to alarming heights the previous year, has been halved, providing a respite to the economic landscape. Moreover, consumer confidence, once obliterated, is showing signs of a recovery.

However, the start of this new year has brought an unexpected twist, as recent reports indicate that nearly 100 prominent tech companies, including industry titans like Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, TikTok, and Salesforce, have collectively initiated a wave of workforce reductions.

In just the first four weeks of 2024, a whopping 25,000 employees have been affected by these layoffs, as reported by layoffs.fyi, a platform that meticulously tracks employment trends within the technology sector.

The industry behemoths behind these mass layoffs currently have colossal reserves of cash and are reporting staggering profitability, so workforce reductions hardly seem like a necessity for survival.

Jeff Shulman, a professor at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, who follows the tech industry believes that the companies are simply keeping their investors happy and it has simply become the new norm. He said:

There is a herding effect in tech. The layoffs seem to be helping their stock prices, so these companies see no reason to stop. They’re getting away with it because everybody is doing it. And they’re getting away with it because now it’s the new normal.

He also believes that this is going to continue for some time.