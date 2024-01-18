Google CEO Warns Employees of More Layoffs in 2024

Google has undertaken significant staff reductions, affecting over a thousand employees across various departments since January 10th, but that’s not the end of it. CEO Sundar Pichai has delivered a sobering message to the Google workforce, indicating that more cuts may be on the horizon.

In an internal memo, Pichai emphasized the company’s ambitious goals and its commitment to investing in key priorities in the coming year. However, he also acknowledged the harsh reality that accompanies such investments – the need to make “tough choices.”

These “tough choices” have already manifested in the form of layoffs and reorganizations across several critical areas within Google. Departments ranging from hardware and ad sales to search, shopping, maps, policy, core engineering, and YouTube have all felt the impact of these strategic adjustments.

The CEO said in his memo:

These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team. But I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted.

Pichai has shed light on the rationale behind this year’s layoffs, describing them as a means to “remove layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas.” While these decisions have been met with apprehension within the company, Pichai’s candid acknowledgment points to the ongoing challenges and transformations that Google is navigating.

The notion of “role eliminations” looming on the horizon is a sobering reality for many Google employees. It suggests that further restructuring and streamlining of the organization may be necessary to align with the company’s evolving objectives and priorities.

He added: