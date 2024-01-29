PTA, FIA Raid Another Illegal Gateway Exchange in Lahore

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a successful raid against the grey trafficker at NESPAK Housing Society, Lahore.

During the raid, 188 Active SIMs, 09 VoIP Gateways (32 ports), 05 Laptops and 2 Network Switches were recovered. Two persons have been arrested at the spot. FIA is further investigating the matter.

In a statement, the telecom regulator said that the successful raid against the illegal setup is a part of PTA’s efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

It further said that the raid was made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts by the PTA in curbing the menace of grey traffic thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer.