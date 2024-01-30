Defending Champions Senegal Knocked Out in AFCON by Ivory Coast

Hosts of the African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast knocked out defending champions Senegal in a blockbuster Round of 16 match after they grabbed a staggering victory on penalties in the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

In an exhilarating encounter, Senegal broke the deadlock through Habib Diallo and held the lead until the 86th minute, until Ivory Coast’s hero Frank Kessie came off the bench as a substitute and equalized through a penalty awarded to the hosts.

The former Barcelona midfielder was the hero in the penalty shoot-out as well which Ivory Coast won by 5-4. Frank Kessie once again converted calmly for his country when required.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast kept the curse of the AFCON defending champions alive as no AFCON holder after 2008 winners Egypt has ever gone past the Round of 16.

Ivory Coast manager, who recently got promoted to the job from his position of Assistant coach, Emerse Fae, made a total of five changes in the starting eleven, including notable names Serge Aurier and Jean Michael Seri.

This was a shocking result for Senegal who were the only team in the competition to progress through the Group with maximum points (9) whereas Ivory Coast only had 3 points and finished third in their group, eventually qualifying in the four best ‘third-placed’ teams.

Ivory Coast will now face Mali or Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on February 3.