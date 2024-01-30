Pat McAfee Joins Monday Night RAW Commentary Team Alongside Michael Cole

In an exciting start to WrestleMania 40 with the entertaining show of Monday Night Raw, Pat McAfee announced that he will be pairing with Michael Cole during the new season as a commentary panelist.

The National Football League pro earlier made an appearance as a commentator on Saturday’s Royal Rumble and he returned at the ringside table with Cole on Monday Night RAW.

McAfee, 36, displayed great in-ring acumen and proved why he is one of the best commentators in the world of wrestling. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s excellent camaraderie in the commentary box has been one of the reasons that SmackDown was so enjoyable back in the day.

Previously, Pat McAfee used to cover the WWE Smackdown show on Friday nights from the ringside and these days he is working with ESPN where he bagged his show by the name “The Pat McAfee Show”.

He is also committed to another show College Gameday Travels which airs every Saturday and for that, he has to travel every week to a new location to cover American College Football.

WWE recently signed a deal with Netflix and from 2025 the worldwide wrestling entertainment show will be broadcast on the biggest streaming platform.

So far, there is no clarity on the fact that Pat McAfee will stay at the Monday Night RAW once the American College Football season begins, to which he has made a public commitment this year.