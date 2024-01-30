Survey Reveals Shocking Percentage of Pakistanis Affected by Fog and Smog

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 30, 2024 | 11:08 am

According to a Gallup Pakistan survey, the majority of Pakistanis have expressed their concerns about the fog and smog in the country.

The survey, conducted between January 3 and 18, saw the participation of over 1000 individuals nationwide. During the survey, 71% of Pakistanis expressed concern about fog and smog, while 26% said that they were not affected by these conditions.

The remaining 3% didn’t answer the question. According to 55% of the respondents, they didn’t experience any health issues over the past week, while 43% of respondents expressed concern about their health.

In another survey conducted between January 3 and January 18, 53% of individuals revealed winter as their favorite season, while 35% expressed a preference for summer.

12% of the respondents didn’t answer the question. The survey showed that 72% spent their winter holidays at home, while 16% visited recreational places.

