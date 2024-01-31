Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days Again

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will remain closed on Monday, 5 February 2024, on account of Kashmir Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 5th February 2024 (Monday) being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Day’ as declared by Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a circular today.

Commercial banks will also remain closed on the occasion. Consequently, banks will remain closed for 3 consecutive days i.e. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The Cabinet Division releases a list of all public holidays throughout the year. According to the list, February 5th will be observed as a public holiday across the country.

