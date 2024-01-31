Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Upper Parts of Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 1:33 pm

Persistent rain and snowfall in the northern and upper regions, including the popular hill resort Murree, over the past three days have led to a significant drop in temperature as well as disrupting routine life.

The Murree district administration is on high alert following the directives of  Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The hill station has experienced 0.5 inches of snowfall in the last few hours.

Furthermore, the Met Office has forecasted heavy snowfall for the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours. According to a spokesperson for the PDMA, the city roads are being sprayed with salt to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

“Besides that, heavy machinery is also being used to remove snow from the routes,” he added. Additionally, tourists have been advised to plan their visits to the hill station only when the weather is favorable.

On the other hand, the first snowfall of the winter season in Tirah Valley has put an end to the drought.

Moreover, the persistent heavy snowfall in Upper Dir has led to road blockades, disconnecting the people of the area from their surroundings.

Similarly, intense snowfall in Abbottabad and Galyat has not only brought extremely cold weather to these areas but has also resulted in severed road connections.

