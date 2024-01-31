Pakistan To Get Big Relief in $2 Billion Loan Payment to China

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 2:37 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

China has expressed willingness to roll over $2 billion in loans to Pakistan, Finance Ministry sources told ProPakistani.

The loan, originally set to mature on March 23, 2024, is now expected to be rolled over for an additional year.

Sources said China is willing to extend the maturity date of the $2 billion loans on existing terms. Notably, the interest rate on these deposits is less than 2 percent.

ALSO READ

This comes after last week when Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar wrote a letter to Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The letter urged China to consider postponing the repayment of the $2 billion loan for one year.

Out of the $4 billion deposits received from China, $2 billion will mature on March 23, 2024. The caretaker government is seeking a one-year extension on the repayment.

Earlier this month, the State Bank of Pakistan received the second tranche of $705.6 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ashfaq Satti Clarifies Stance Following Suspension Over Allegations of Domestic Violence
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>