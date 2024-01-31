IT Ministry to Share Progress On Digital Economy Enhancement Project With World Bank

In a significant development, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is set to brief a World Bank team on the progress of the Digital Economy Enhancement (DEEP) Project. Sources indicate that the briefing will be extended to the World Bank team during their visit to Pakistan.

The World Bank, following the briefings, is expected to deliberate on the DEEP Project during its board meeting. Upon approval from the IMF board, the project will then move to the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) for consideration, paving the way for its execution.

Under the ambitious DEEP Project, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will play a pivotal role in establishing secure data exchange layers. The project aims to devise a mechanism for seamless data exchange between various government organizations, fostering improved efficiency and collaboration.

To spearhead the execution of the DEEP Project, a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established at the Ministry of IT and Telecom. This unit, headed by a Project Director, will feature a core team comprising specialists in financial management, procurement, social and environmental safeguards, monitoring and evaluation, and communications/outreach.

The collaborative effort involves key stakeholders, including the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the National Information Technology Board (NITB), NADRA, Ignite, and the Board of Investment (BOI). Together, they aim to leverage their collective expertise for a comprehensive and impactful digital transformation.