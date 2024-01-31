Punjab Opens First-Ever Government-Run Cancer Hospital

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 5:41 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the province’s first-ever cancer hospital has been completed.

In a post on X, the caretaker CM stated that Punjab’s inaugural government cancer hospital has been completed and inaugurated in Manawan, Lahore.

Naqvi inaugurated the hospital in the presence of senior doctors and other government officials.

It is pertinent to mention that in October last year, CM Punjab had given orders to transform Manawan Hospital into a dedicated cancer treatment center.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi also announced that the Lahore-Kasur road has been successfully completed and is now open for traffic.

Yesterday, the caretaker CM inaugurated six development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone for an e-registration center.

During his visit, he inaugurated the following projects:

  • DG Khan Cardiology Hospital
  • Shoria Gillani to Samina Sadaat Road (District DG Khan)
  • Alipur to Jatoi Road (District Muzzaffargarh)
  • Kotla Naseer Chowk to Hafizabad Kot Mithan Road (District Rajanpur)
  • Police Station Saddar, District DG Khan
  • Police Tahafuzz Centre, DG Khan

