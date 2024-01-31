Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Has The Most Scratch-Proof Screen on a Phone

Soon after making rounds at the PBK Reviews torture test, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now here to impress at the renowned JerryRigEverything durability test where it was exposed to more tests than before.

As always, the phone was put through the usual scratch, burn, and bend tests, but it was the bend test that was the most notable of all. But before that, let’s talk about the other two.

While most phone screens continue to scratch at a level 6 on Moh’s hardness scale with deeper grooves at level 7, the new S24 Ultra finally managed to change things around. The phone still scratches at level 6, but the grooves are no deeper at level 7, proving that the new Gorilla Glass Armor is indeed more scratch-resistant. The deeper scratches only appear at level 8, which is a first for the phone industry.

While the new titanium frame offers durability, it’s important to note that it is prone to scratching. The material of the side buttons, whether they are composed of titanium or an aluminum alloy, remains unclear.

A closer inspection of the S Pen reveals its internal components, and it’s worth mentioning that the pixels on the device endure approximately 30 seconds of exposure to flame before turning white and failing to recover.

In the ultimate test of durability, the S24 Ultra impressively emerges unscathed from a bend test. Although a slight flex is noticeable when applying pressure from both sides, it is noteworthy that no cracks or structural damage occurred during this examination.