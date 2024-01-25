Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Teardown Reveals Giant Cooling System, Excellent Repairability

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 25, 2024 | 3:37 pm

After subjecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to a battery of drop and scratch tests, the folks at PBKreviews have taken it a step further by disassembling the flagship device, offering us an initial glimpse into the inner workings of this top-tier 2024 model from Samsung.

Noteworthy features on the inside include pull tabs designed for the battery, as well as an enlarged vapor chamber. The pull tabs are a welcome feature as Samsung has historically used glue to secure its batteries, which made them much harder to remove.

Meanwhile, the upgraded vapor chamber is expected to enhance thermal management capabilities, surpassing those of the previous year’s model. The teardown video also shows comparison images between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra’s vapor chambers to put it into perspective.

Although the bigger vapor chamber is a notable upgrade, it is worth mentioning that it does not put the phone’s thermals on par with gaming phones and their dedicated active cooling systems. This means you may still come across thermal throttling in demanding titles such as Genshin Impact unless you have one of those Asus cooling fans.

In the video, it’s evident that the US version of the S24 Ultra is equipped with 5G mmWave antennas integrated into the frame, a detail you can explore at the 6:15-minute mark in the video. Remarkably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has earned an impressive repairability score of 9/10, mirroring the same score achieved by its predecessor.

Check out the full video below for more details.

