Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Get Battery Upgrade

Battery longevity has been a persistent concern for Samsung’s Flip series owners. This predicament has stemmed from the relatively compact battery cells featured in all these devices. For instance, last summer’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 was equipped with a modest 3,700 mAh battery.

Samsung appears to have taken heed of these concerns. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a larger battery and is anticipated to be unveiled in the middle of this year. According to a recent report, the forthcoming Flip model will feature a 4,000 mAh unit.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s upcoming 4,000 mAh battery is still slightly behind Oppo’s Find N3 Flip, which boasts a 4,300 mAh battery, this marks a notable step forward. On paper, it may appear to be only an 8% increase from Flip 5 to Flip 6, but for Flip owners, every additional bit of battery life is invaluable.

As with all foldable devices, the Flip 6’s total battery capacity is distributed across two cells, with one on each side. These cells are rated at 1,097 mAh and 2,790 mAh, respectively, making a combined rated capacity of 3,887 mAh. This will likely translate into a typical capacity of 4,000 mAh, especially considering that the vanilla S24 features a rated capacity of 3,880 mAh, which is advertised as a typical capacity of 4,000 mAh.

As for the predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it comprises one cell rated at 971 mAh and another at 2,620 mAh, resulting in a rated capacity of 3,591 mAh. This translates into the previously mentioned typical capacity of 3,700 mAh.

As per prior speculations, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to feature a 3.9″ cover display, an increase of 0.5″ compared to the 3.4″ panel present in its predecessor. Additionally, it is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera, a notable upgrade from the 12MP snapper found in the Flip 5.