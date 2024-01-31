Sindh Announces Separate Holiday for Kashmir Day

In recognition of Kashmir Day and to honor the plight and sacrifices of Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied valley, the caretaker government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on February 5.

The provincial government has issued a separate notification in this regard. Previously, the federal government had also announced a public holiday across the country on February 5.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Division stated that a one-minute silence at 10 am will be observed on Kashmir Day. The day is dedicated to expressing solidarity and support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir matter remains a sensitive point between Pakistan and India. Islamabad has always called for global attention and efforts to find a resolution for the disputed region.

The global community expressed widespread condemnation following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unilateral move on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had granted special status to IIOJK.