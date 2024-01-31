Thailand Police Warns Liverpool Fans of Online Scam by ‘Xabi Alonso’

Thailand Police have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso.

The scammers are using official ‘blue tick’ Instagram accounts impersonating the Spanish coach and are writing messages in the Thai language stating that he will take charge of Liverpool next season but needs money to book tickets for the flight to Liverpool. The nature of these texts is quite hilarious because the Spanish coach is constructing messages in Thai through these scammers.

The message reads,” I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool”.

Many Liverpool supporters from Thailand have shared these messages and have shared the texts to confirm that these online scammers want 300 baht (7.85 euros) to book a plane ticket to the English city.

🚨🚨| Police in Thailand have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso. In the scam, Alonso is confirming via his Instagram account that he will be taking over from Klopp as Liverpool coach but needs donations… pic.twitter.com/i7yHoVPEqz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 30, 2024

300 baht from each Liverpool supporter in Thailand can potentially make the online scammer a millionaire, however, the Thailand police have warned all the Reds in the country not to fall for such texts.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down from his position as manager in the summer which was a big surprise for all the supporters who have adored their legendary manager for nine years.

Xabi Alonso is now the most suitable candidate to replace him as manager at the helm of Anfield but perhaps these antics by the online scammers in Thailand have taken things a bit too far.