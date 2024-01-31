Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Thailand Police Warns Liverpool Fans of Online Scam by ‘Xabi Alonso’

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 11:41 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Thailand Police have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso.

The scammers are using official ‘blue tick’ Instagram accounts impersonating the Spanish coach and are writing messages in the Thai language stating that he will take charge of Liverpool next season but needs money to book tickets for the flight to Liverpool. The nature of these texts is quite hilarious because the Spanish coach is constructing messages in Thai through these scammers.

ALSO READ

The message reads,” I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool”.

Many Liverpool supporters from Thailand have shared these messages and have shared the texts to confirm that these online scammers want 300 baht (7.85 euros) to book a plane ticket to the English city.

300 baht from each Liverpool supporter in Thailand can potentially make the online scammer a millionaire, however, the Thailand police have warned all the Reds in the country not to fall for such texts.

ALSO READ

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down from his position as manager in the summer which was a big surprise for all the supporters who have adored their legendary manager for nine years.
Xabi Alonso is now the most suitable candidate to replace him as manager at the helm of Anfield but perhaps these antics by the online scammers in Thailand have taken things a bit too far.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>