Indian Tennis Players Chill in Islamabad Ahead of Indo-Pak Davis Cup Clash

The Indian tennis team arrived on Sunday to play in the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad against arch-rivals Pakistan and were seen chilling in a hotel near the tennis courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

In a video, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the players seemed comfortable and could be seen having dinner during their stay in a lavish hotel.

Indian players had multiple practice sessions in the Pakistan Sports Complex which was specially prepared for their clash with Pakistan. The matches of the Davis Cup Group I tie between India and Pakistan will be held on February 3 and February 4.

India’s captain Rohit Rajpal hasn’t joined the team yet due to personal reasons whereas the visa of their player Prajwal Dev is still in process as he did not apply within the stipulated time.

In 2019, India appealed to the International Tennis Federation to shift the Davis Cup home tie in Pakistan to Kazakhstan but the ITF rejected their plea and directed the Indian team to play in Pakistan.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has vehemently refused to visit Pakistan in the past due to security reasons however, this might change their mind and motivate them to visit their neighbors during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be hosted in Pakistan.