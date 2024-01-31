Utility Stores Corporation Receives Costly Bids for Sugar Tender

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has received costly bids for the purchase of 70,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

According to sources, compared to the bids submitted for the previous tender, the corporation has been offered sugar at a higher rate.

The minimum price offered is Rs. 142 per kg, higher by Rs. 17.10 per kg compared to the accepted bid of the previous tender.

After adding other expenses, if accepted, the sugar will cost the USC Rs. 155 per kg. The corporation has not decided yet whether to accept the minimum bid.

The tender was issued to meet the increased demand during the upcoming month of Ramadan. Back in November, the USC purchased 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar at the rate of Rs. 124.90 per kg.