Utility Stores Corporation Receives Costly Bids for Sugar Tender

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 31, 2024 | 3:11 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has received costly bids for the purchase of 70,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

According to sources, compared to the bids submitted for the previous tender, the corporation has been offered sugar at a higher rate.

The minimum price offered is Rs. 142 per kg, higher by Rs. 17.10 per kg compared to the accepted bid of the previous tender.

ALSO READ

After adding other expenses, if accepted, the sugar will cost the USC Rs. 155 per kg. The corporation has not decided yet whether to accept the minimum bid.

The tender was issued to meet the increased demand during the upcoming month of Ramadan. Back in November, the USC purchased 40,000 metric tonnes of sugar at the rate of Rs. 124.90 per kg.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ashfaq Satti Clarifies Stance Following Suspension Over Allegations of Domestic Violence
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>