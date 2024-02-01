FFC Holds First Corporate Briefing for the Year 2024

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its First Corporate Briefing for the year 2024 as part of its best corporate governance practices.

FFC has been recognized by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst the Top 25 Companies consecutively for 13 years, attributed to its Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and Efficient Management.

In the same backdrop, the subject briefing for the year ended 31st December 2023 was held at FFC’s Corporate Head Office, Rawalpindi. Virtual access was also provided to all desirous stakeholders. Prominent capital market analysts and dignitaries from Pakistan Stock Exchange attended the event.

Manager Corporate Affairs & Shares, Syed Imran Rizvi opened the briefing and apprised the house about the significance of the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Syed Atif Ali briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the year ended 2023 and assured the Company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings. He further ascertained the Company’s perseverance in ensuring continual improvement for its stakeholders.