No ‘Last Dance’ Between Messi and Ronaldo Due to CR7’s Injury

This year’s most highly anticipated and awaited clash between the two greatest stars of the game, Messi and Ronaldo, will not happen due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury. The Riyadh Season Cup tie between Al Nassr and Inter Miami will be held on Thursday night in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese icon has been dealing with a muscle injury and his rehabilitation is in its final stages, delaying his return to the Saudi Pro League side.

His manager Luis Castro has confirmed that the 2016 Euro Cup winner will not be featuring in the blockbuster Riyadh Cup off-season game against Messi. This means the game will be a dull affair after the fans waited for it a long time since its announcement.

“We will not see Messi vs Ronaldo. Ronaldo is in the final stages of his recovery to rejoin the group. We hope that in the next few days, he can start training with the team. He will be unavailable for the game” Castro said.

A two-game tour to China last month was also called off after CR7 suffered an injury blow. Al Nassr was supposed to play two club friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua and Zheijang. The sudden cancellation turned out to be a great disappointment for Ronaldo’s faithful fans in China.

Ronaldo also apologized to the fans for not making it to China and reassured the fans that games have been postponed not canceled. He vowed to return to China, a country where he has played countless club friendlies since 2003.

The Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami succumbed to a last-minute defeat at the hands of Al Hilal by 4-3 after making a dramatic comeback in the game from 3-1 down. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both scored to make it level before the hour mark.