Imad Wasim Reveals If He Will Comeback to Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed his reasons for retiring from international cricket and hinted that he would consider a comeback if the team required his services.

During a discussion on a local sports website, Imad said he made the right decision, but he’s also open to coming back if Pakistan needs him.

The decision I took, I was 100 % in it. But you never know when Pakistan needs you; you have to do something about it.

Imad also wants clarity as a senior player regarding Pakistan’s cricket future. What he seeks is not just about clarity; it’s about entrusting him with responsibility, not as a captain, but as a senior player, to help guide the team in the direction he envisions or in alignment with the objectives of a group of senior players.

The former all-rounder also said that he wants Pakistan to play cricket in the right way with the right players. He believes there’s nothing wrong with retiring, and he’s happy to keep playing cricket around the world and hopes that something good happens soon.

It must be remembered that Imad made a shocking announcement by taking retirement across all formats in November last year.

The 35-year-old all-rounder made his debut for Pakistan in May 2015 against Zimbabwe. He played 55 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 66 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Pakistan, where he took a total of 109 wickets and scored 1,472 runs.

Furthermore, he was a crucial part of the Pakistan team for many years and was part of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2017. He also played in the T20 World Cup in 2016, the ODI World Cup in 2019, and the T20 World Cup in 2021.

After retiring, he has played in the T10 League and Big Bash League (BBL) and is currently taking part in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.