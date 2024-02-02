PTA Granted 60 Fixed Local Loop & 86 Class Value-Added Services Licenses in Past 2 Years

In a significant stride towards a more technologically advanced future, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has granted a total of 60 Fixed Local Loop (FLL) licenses and 86 Class Value-Added Services (CVAS) licenses/registrations during the years 2022 and 2023.

According to the PTA document, the issuance of FLL licenses stands out as a beacon for improved accessibility and quality of fixed-line broadband services.

This move by the PTA is poised to bring about a reliable and high-speed internet connection not only to urban centers but also to the farthest reaches of rural areas. Aligning with PTA’s mission, this initiative takes a giant leap towards narrowing the digital divide and ensuring that technological advancements benefit all citizens.

Simultaneously, the granting of 86 Class Value-Added Services licenses showcases PTA’s dedication to cultivating innovation and diversity within the telecommunications landscape. These licenses are not merely regulatory approvals; they catalyze the development of a wide array of value-added services. From pioneering e-commerce solutions to sophisticated communication platforms, these licenses are expected to create a dynamic and competitive market, catering to the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike.

In addition to these strides, PTA has played a crucial role in advancing communication capabilities across various sectors. The issuance of 83 new licenses for Wireless HF/VHF/UHF, aeronautical, and amateur services during the same period is anticipated to fuel progress in industries such as oil and gas, construction, security, manufacturing, aviation, power, logistics, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and banking.

These wireless licenses transcend beyond conventional communication—they promise seamless and secure connectivity within and between sectors, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, safety, and innovation. The move is poised to be a driving force behind economic growth and technological advancements throughout the country.