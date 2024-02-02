PTA Granted 60 Fixed Local Loop & 86 Class Value-Added Services Licenses in Past 2 Years

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 2, 2024 | 3:10 pm
PTA | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a significant stride towards a more technologically advanced future, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has granted a total of 60 Fixed Local Loop (FLL) licenses and 86 Class Value-Added Services (CVAS) licenses/registrations during the years 2022 and 2023.

According to the PTA document, the issuance of FLL licenses stands out as a beacon for improved accessibility and quality of fixed-line broadband services.

ALSO READ

This move by the PTA is poised to bring about a reliable and high-speed internet connection not only to urban centers but also to the farthest reaches of rural areas. Aligning with PTA’s mission, this initiative takes a giant leap towards narrowing the digital divide and ensuring that technological advancements benefit all citizens.

Simultaneously, the granting of 86 Class Value-Added Services licenses showcases PTA’s dedication to cultivating innovation and diversity within the telecommunications landscape. These licenses are not merely regulatory approvals; they catalyze the development of a wide array of value-added services. From pioneering e-commerce solutions to sophisticated communication platforms, these licenses are expected to create a dynamic and competitive market, catering to the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike.

In addition to these strides, PTA has played a crucial role in advancing communication capabilities across various sectors. The issuance of 83 new licenses for Wireless HF/VHF/UHF, aeronautical, and amateur services during the same period is anticipated to fuel progress in industries such as oil and gas, construction, security, manufacturing, aviation, power, logistics, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and banking.

ALSO READ

These wireless licenses transcend beyond conventional communication—they promise seamless and secure connectivity within and between sectors, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, safety, and innovation. The move is poised to be a driving force behind economic growth and technological advancements throughout the country.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig to Set the PSL 9 Stage Ablaze with Anthem Collaboration
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>