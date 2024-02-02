Real Madrid Star Responds to His Sand Art Portrait Made by Pakistani Fan

Jude Bellingham, who has recently become a superstar for Real Madrid, responded to a Pakistani fan on Instagram who made his majestic sand art portrait on Instagram.

Sameer Shoukat who hails from Gaddani Balochistan made the portrait for the Los Blancos star and shared the video with a drone shot on Instagram.

The Pakistani fan artist goes by the name of @sameershoukat11 and shared the video of the entire process and effort that it took to create the masterpiece.

Bellingham responded with compassion and gratitude stating, “So cool mate, thank you!” praising the artist’s creativity and hard work.



The English midfielder is currently the joint-top scorer of La Liga (14) and is on the charge to win that prestigious Pichichi award at the end of the season. Artem Dovbyk has also netted 14 goals for Girona who are challenging Real Madrid this season in the title race. Getafe’s Borja Mayoral has bagged 13 goals and is also in the race for the award.

The Los Blancos’ 20-year-old sensation is giving glimpses of greatness this season and has 18 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season. The midfielder is setting himself alight on the football stage and is a potential Ballon d’Or candidate for the future.

Since his €100 million transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, he has settled in the Spanish culture like a hand in a glove and is exhibiting tenacity, physicality, speed, vision, and intelligence in his game at a very young age.