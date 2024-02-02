Tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Go Online

The public ticket ballot for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is officially open and scheduled to close on February 7, 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has implemented a public ticket ballot system to ensure a fair and equitable opportunity for fans wishing to attend the world’s premier T20 cricket event.

This ticket ballot does not operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, all applicants who submit their requests within the seven-day application window are afforded an equal chance of securing tickets.

Fans can request up to six tickets for each match, with no restrictions on the number of matches they can apply for, throughout the ballot period. This opportunity is available until 11:59 PM Antigua Standard Time on February 7, 2024.

Chris Tetley, the head of Events at ICC, expressed excitement about releasing tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the West Indies and the USA.

The ticket ballot process will give all fans from across the world an equal opportunity to get their hands on tickets and applications can be made at any point over the next seven days, as long as it is submitted by the closing time and date. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the biggest Men’s T20 World Cup ever with 20 teams competing in 55 matches across 29 days.

After the ballot ends, any leftover tickets will be sold to everyone on 22 February at tickets.t20worldcup.com and tickets are set at reasonable prices, ranging from $6 to $25, so most fans can afford them.

Once the ballot is over, those who got tickets will get an email with details about the matches they will see and links to pay and if payment isn’t made on time, those tickets will go back into the pool for others to buy on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup 2024 will be the largest ever, with 55 games scheduled from June 1 to June 29, and will be held in nine cities, including three in the USA and six in the Caribbean.