Supreme Court to Remain Closed for 2 Out of 5 Working Days Next Week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to be closed on Monday, February 5, in observance of Kashmir Day, and on Thursday, February 8, due to the general elections.

According to details, two benches of the Supreme Court are set to hear cases during the upcoming working days of the next week.

The first bench of the Supreme Court for the next week will have two judges on Tuesday and Friday, while on Wednesday, it will consist of three judges.

Bench Number 1, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, will have Justice Musarat Hilali joining on Tuesday and Justice Jamal Mandukhel joining on Friday.

On Wednesday, Bench One will comprise of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, and Justice Musarat Hilali. On Wednesday and Friday, Bench No.2 is scheduled to include Justice Sardar Tariq Masood along with Justice Athar Minullah.

The roster for hearing cases in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry for the upcoming week has also been released. On February 9 at the Lahore Registry, the cases will be heard by Bench No.1 consisting of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A. Malik.

In Bench No.2 at the Lahore Registry, the cases will be heard by Justice Aminuddin and Justice Shahid Waheed.