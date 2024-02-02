Ali Zafar Set to Make a Comeback for Official PSL 9 Anthem

Renowned singer Ali Zafar is apparently back in the good graces of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) because he is set to collaborate with pop sensation Aima Baig for the much-anticipated anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

Ali Zafar, initially dropped from the anthem project due to legal controversies, has been officially reinstated. The decision to bring Ali Zafar back into the fold comes on the heels of a change in leadership within the PCB.

Last month, Ali Zafar faced removal from the anthem project due to his involvement in a legal dispute with fellow singer Meesha Shafi. However, with a new chairman leading the PCB, the decision was made to extend an olive branch to Ali Zafar, inviting him to contribute once again to the highly anticipated PSL anthem.

Just two months ago, the news broke that Ali Zafar was set to produce and perform the PSL anthem for the upcoming season. However, subsequent reports indicated that the PCB had dropped the singer while he was in the midst of producing the new anthem.

Ali Zafar spoke to local media regarding the situation, revealing that he had been officially contacted by the PCB to create the PSL anthem for this year. He detailed the unexpected turn of events, saying,

After working on it for two months, hiring musicians and music producers at my personal expense, I came up with three different versions of the anthem for the PCB to choose from. After one of them was finalized and the release was being planned, I was informed by the PCB that I cannot go ahead with the anthem for reasons that I would not like to disclose at this point.

With the PCB’s recent decision, the past setbacks seem to be “water under the bridge” as Ali Zafar is back in the fold for the PSL 9 anthem project.