These are the Most Bizarre Symbols in General Elections 2024

Published Feb 2, 2024

The elections slated for February 8 are gaining attention for more than just political rhetoric.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to assign unusual symbols such as bowl, shoe, harmonium, chimta, hen, bottle, and pomegranate to candidates has sparked controversy.

Eggplant

Aamir Mughal, who is backed by the incarcerated ex-PM Imran Khan, is using an eggplant, or ‘baingan’, as a symbol to mobilize voters. Mughal claimed that his campaign has led to an increase in eggplant prices.

“This symbol is giving me an extraordinary fame,” Mughal told the media. “Everyone wants to look at it as they know the symbol belongs to Imran Khan’s candidate,” he added.

Bed

Ejaz Gaddan expressed dissatisfaction with his assigned symbol: a bed. He is contesting from Bahawalpur.

Although he initially interpreted the bed symbol as symbolic of rest and finality, Gaddan now considers it as an insult by authorities.

“This is not an election, this is cruelty,” he said. “My symbol is already available in every household. I don’t have to introduce it to my constituents.”

Bottle

Former Minister Shehryar Afridi from Kohat was frustrated when assigned the bottle symbol. This symbol is often seen as implying emptiness in Pashtun culture or even alcoholism.

“A bottle doesn’t only represent alcohol, it also represents medicine,” he said. “That’s why we’ve transformed our electoral symbol into a medicine bottle — so that we can address all societal ailments.”

Candidates dealing with awkward symbol assignments include:

  • Salman Akram Raja from NA-128 with a ‘racquet’
  • Latif Khosa assigned the English letter ‘K’ for NA-122
  • Mehr Bano Qureshi with ‘chimta’ (pair of tongs) for NA-151
  • Shoaib Shaheen assigned a ‘shoe’ for NA-46
  •  Shandana Gulzar in NA-30 Peshawar with a ‘piyala’ (bowl)
  • Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in NA-10 Buner with a ‘kettle’
  • Jamshed Dasti allotted a ‘harmonium’ for NA-175

Arsalan Khattak

