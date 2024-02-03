Faisalabad to Get Orange Line Train If PML-N Comes Back to Power

In a major announcement, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif has promised to launch Orange Line Metro Train in Faisalabad if his party comes to power.

He made the announcement during a recent rally in Faisalabad. The former three-times Prime Minister said that his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, launched a metro bus but he would launch a metro train in the city if his party secures victory in the upcoming elections.

Nawaz Sharif announced to provide employment for every citizen of Faisalabad. The former PM also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to fulfill the promise of creating 10 million jobs.

He also directed Shehbaz Sharif to make sure that the industrial hub of the country is free of unemployment within the next five years.

The ex-PM also promised to build a motorway that would pass through the city while highlighting Faisalabad’s location between existing motorways. Sharif promised to make everything affordable just like the last time when he was the Prime Minister.