US Issues Security Alert for General Elections in Pakistan

Pakistan’s general elections are scheduled for February 8. Political parties are, and will be, actively campaigning in advance of election day, to include marches, rallies, and speeches, which are normal activities in any democratic process.

Public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation, and otherwise create obstacles to free movement and safety. In some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence.

U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit. On February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded, and U.S. citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan’s elections should avoid them.

Disruptions to internet and cellular service could occur leading up to and throughout election day and immediately following.

