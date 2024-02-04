PSL 2024 Unleashes Watch & Earn Magic on myco – Tune in for Rewards Now!

What’s Trending?

In an epic twist, myco, the global blockchain video streamer, snags the digital streaming rights for HBL PSL Season 9 & 10, turning the cricket-watching game on its head! Get ready for HD cricket chaos, plus a “Watch & Earn” model that transforms fans into cricket tycoons. Seamlessly partnered with Simpaisa, now you can bank on the excitement – literally.

Simpaisa for Reward Withdrawals

Connecting with myco’s payment partner, Simpaisa, makes the “Watch & Earn” system even better. Users can easily take out their earnings and put them straight into 35+ bank accounts and all the big digital wallets in Pakistan. This makes the whole rewarding experience smooth and easy.

myco’s Impact on Global Cricket Streaming

The success trajectory of myco gained momentum during the ICC World Cup 2023, where it emerged as the preferred choice for cricket enthusiasts. Trending at the top positions on both app stores and play stores, myco distributed over 20 million PKR worth of advertising revenue to more than 250,000 highly engaged viewers.

myco continues streaming various cricket leagues in Pakistan & globally, including ILT20, SAT20, and SPL. It boasts a rich history of collaborations, having partnered with PCB, the English Premier League, and the Emirates Cricket Board, as well as major squash, tennis, and racing festivals worldwide.

A Global Platform with a Local Heart

With a global presence spanning 204 countries and a user base exceeding 6.5 million registered users, myco offers an extensive library comprising over 500,000 content items, ranging from documentaries and films to a diverse array of creator and influencer partnerships, alongside live sports.

Somair Rizvi, Co-Founder & COO myco, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are committed to bringing premium sporting events and content libraries to our Pakistani viewers. This move strengthens our dedication to providing top-notch quality entertainment while empowering our viewers to have a sustainable stake within the content economy both from a financial and creative standpoint.”

Worthy to note that, myco, although a global streaming platform, is steered by passionate Pakistanis who are eager to leverage their success globally for the benefit of local viewers and creators. Amidst challenging economic times, myco aims to be a positive force in the country’s tech and economic landscape, creating opportunities and contributing to its development by bringing investment into Pakistan.