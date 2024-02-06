PSX to Remain Closed on Thursday

Published Feb 6, 2024
The Pakistan Stock Exchange will remain closed on Thursday, 8 February 2024, on account of General Elections.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Thursday, February 8, 2024 being a public holiday declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general election,” it said in a notice dated February 2nd, 2024.

Last Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced a national holiday on February 8.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution […] Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare [a] public holiday on February 8 in the country in order to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently,” it said in a statement.

>