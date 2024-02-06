International Packaging Films Asks PSX to Again Officially Approve Its IPO

International Packaging Films Limited has applied for revalidation of PSX approval earlier granted on September 23, 2021, to the listing application and the Draft Prospectus on the Main Board of PSX.

A PSX notice revealed on Tuesday that the total issue size of the Initial Public Offering comprises 70,105,455 Ordinary Shares, which will be offered to Institutional Investors/High Net-worth Individuals through the building Method followed by the issue of shares to the General Public/Retail Investors.

The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs. 21/- per share.

Arif Habib Limited and AKD Securities Limited are the Joint Lead Managers / Consultants to the Issue. The Joint Lead Managers have updated the contents of the Prospectus and have resubmitted the same to PSX for its approval.

“Pursuant to Circular No. 16 of 2023 dated November 08, 2023, notified by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Draft Prospectus of the Company is hereby placed on the PSX Website under the caption of “Public Comments on Draft Prospectus of International Packaging Films Limited”. Details about the issue can be reviewed through the attached Draft Prospectus of the Company,” the notice added.

PSX requested those concerned to provide their written comments on the Draft Prospectus, if any, by emailing [email protected] by Wednesday, February 14, 2024.