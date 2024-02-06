The Bank of Punjab Partners with Lahore Biennale Foundation to Foster Art and Culture

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) demonstrates its steadfast commitment to promoting arts, literature, and crafts in the country as a strong corporate advocate. With a long-standing dedication to various initiatives and programs, including literary festivals, the bank actively contributes to the promotion of literacy, arts, culture, and heritage preservation.

In a significant move towards nurturing arts and culture, BOP has joined hands with the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this partnership was signed at the Curtain Raiser Ceremony for the eagerly awaited third edition of Lahore Biennale, LB03, held at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

The distinguished event witnessed the presence of key figures such as Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (Chief Minister Punjab), Danyal Saleem Gilani (Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab), Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP), Tariq Mahmood (Executive Director, Alhamra), Naazish Ata-Ullah (Chairperson, LBF), Raza Ali Dada (Chairperson, LBF), Qudsia Rahim (Executive Director, LBF), Kamran Lashari (Director General, PWCHAA), and various other dignitaries.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the commencement of LB03, Curator John Tain led a guided tour for patrons and guests, showcasing the diverse talents contributing to the exhibition. Renowned artists such as Haegue Yang, Lo Lai-Lai Natalie, Hamra Abbas, Ali Kazim, Usman Saeed, Carolina Caycedo, Abuzar Madhu, Mehreen Murtaza, Imran Channa, along with retrospective works by artists Zahoor ul Akhlaq, Mian Salahuddin, and Sheherazade Alam, were featured in the preview exhibition.

During the gathering, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) underscored the importance of corporate collaboration in promoting the arts. The subsequent signing of the MOU between LBF and BOP solidified an institutional partnership for the next 3 editions of the Biennale. This marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to enhance and celebrate the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of Pakistan.

Adding to the occasion’s significance, Qudsia Rahim (Executive Director, LBF) shared her thoughts, stating: “the Lahore Biennale Foundation adopts an inclusive and context-driven approach to achieve its projects and goals, challenging traditional critique methods and prevalent frameworks for curating, researching, and archiving material culture, built ecologies, and histories. We express the deepest gratitude to the Bank of Punjab for their generous support in conducting this biennale.”

Chief Minister Mr. Mohsin Naqvi delivered the closing remarks and extended his heartfelt salute to the organizers of Biennale and the visionary individuals behind the seamless execution of such remarkable international events. He said: “Organizing such endeavors is no small feat, and we take immense pride in acknowledging their dedication and hard work. As we sit in our homes, it’s easy to question the future of our country, but I firmly believe that arts, culture, and sports serve as powerful catalysts, uniting nations and the world. By emphasizing these three pillars, significant progress in our country becomes not only possible but inevitable.”

This development underscores the collaborative spirit and innovative approach that both BOP and LBF bring to the cultural landscape, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping the arts and cultural discourse in Pakistan. The Lahore Biennale’s 2024 edition is scheduled for inauguration on October 5, 2024.