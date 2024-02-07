Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Marginal Increase for Second Straight Day

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 7, 2024 | 3:52 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a marginal increase for the second straight day on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 215,500 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 343 to Rs. 184,756.

The current week began with a decline of Rs. 1,200 per tola, however, the price posted a slight increase of Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesdays. Despite today’s increase, cumulatively, the price of gold has declined by Rs. 500 per tola during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was at $2,034.56 per ounce as of 0327 GMT, while the US gold futures were flat at $2,050.80 per ounce.

ProPK Staff

