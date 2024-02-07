KPITB Unveils Revolutionary Provincial Election Workspace App

Today witnesses a historic stride in electoral administration as the distinguished presence of Care Taker Minister – Information, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and Inspector General graced the unveiling of the Provincial Election Workspace (PEW) by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

The KPITB has introduced the PEW app to the Home Department, pledging a seamless and transparent experience in electoral administration. This innovative solution underscores KPITB’s commitment to pioneering technological advancements in governance.

KPITB doesn’t just lead in innovation; it serves as your steadfast technical support, ensuring a smooth electoral process. Today, a control room was established at the PMRU office for test runs, preparing for tomorrow’s election.

Anticipating the significant event, KPITB strategically deployed two teams—one at the CPO office and another in the Home Department—prepared to launch the Safe Elections and Provincial Elections Workspace applications.

The future of election management unfolds with KPITB at the helm. Stay tuned for more updates as we usher in an era of efficient and secure electoral processes.

About KPITB

KPITB stands as the premier Information Technology Board in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dedicated to advancing IT education, infrastructure, and innovation. Our mission is to foster a digital ecosystem supporting the province’s overall economic and social development aspirations.

For more information about the app, please visit Projects pages | KPITB | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Or follow KPITB (@kpitbgov) / X (twitter.com) and Facebook for the latest updates and news.