Imran Khan Might Become Next Chancellor of Oxford University

Following the resignation of Chris Patten as Chancellor of Oxford University, the competition for what is considered the most comfortable job in Britain began recently.

Patten, who is former governor of Hong Kong and Tory deputy prime minister, served in the role for more than two decades. It is pertinent to mention that the chancellorship of Oxford University is a prestigious and mainly ceremonial role.

It is open to election among Oxford graduates and is often awarded to a former politician. In an announcement, the university stated that for the first time, the elections will be held online.

Previously, the Oxford graduates were required to attend the vote in full academic dress.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is also among the candidates who could be elected as the next chancellor of the prestigious university.

It should be noted that Khan studied Economics and Politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972. He also served as the captain of Oxford’s cricket team in 1974.

The former cricketer-turned-politician served as the chancellor of Bradford University for eight years. He stepped down from his role in November 2014.

Former British Prime Ministers, Theresa May, Sir Tony Blair, and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates for the role of Oxford’s chancellor.