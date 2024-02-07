PMD Predicts Cold Weather in Today’s Forecast

The cold spell is expected to continue in the northern regions of the country for the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather department added that cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country and the upper regions are expected to experience chilly temperatures.

Furthermore, PMD has also predicted the possibility of rain, wind thunderstorms, and snowfall in isolated areas of northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Additionally, upper Punjab is expected to experience cold winds in the evening and night hours. During the morning hours, shallow fog may persist in isolated areas of Punjab.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is dominant across the majority of the country, while a shallow westerly wave may affect northeastern Balochistan and southern Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced cold and partly cloudy weather. During the same period, shallow fog was witnessed in certain plain areas of Punjab.

Moreover, some areas of the country such as Rawalakot and Murree also received moderate rain and snowfall.