Fact Check: Recent Nothing Phone (2a) Leaks Are Actually Fake

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 10, 2024 | 11:19 am

On Monday last week, a render supposedly depicting the Nothing Phone (2a) surfaced, attributed to @OnLeaks. However, subsequent investigation revealed that the render does not portray the anticipated Nothing Phone (2a), but rather an unreleased Nothing smartphone that failed to materialize.

At the outset, Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, cast doubt on the render, citing its inconsistency with Nothing’s motto, “See the world through fresh eyes” – an allusion to the redesigned camera island of the Nothing Phone (2a), as evidenced here.

Steve from @OnLeaks also admitted that his previously shared render for the Nothing Phone (2a) is fake.

Blass cites two reasons for the render shown above to be fake. He believes it is not a standard Foxconn-sourced CAD render, so Steve’s usual accuracy is not applicable here. He adds that Nothing’s tagline for the new phone “See the world through fresh eyes” does not apply here. He believes this tagline hints at a design change, specifically for the main camera placement. Check out his tweet below.

He expects the phone to look more like the render on the right, even though these images have not been confirmed either.

That being said, there is still no official word on the Nothing Phone (2a) launch date as of yet, so we will have to wait for more information. But we do know that it will be a budget phone, so we can expect to see toned-down specifications compared to the Nothing Phone 2 and an affordable price tag.

