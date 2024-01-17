Nothing Phone 3 and 2a Launch Date Tipped Alongside New Budget Earbuds

Nothing is rumored to be working on a budget model for its Phone 2 called the Phone 2a, but newer reports also shed light on the company’s next-in-line premium offering, the Nothing Phone 3.

This news comes courtesy of a tipster who chose to share the details on X (formerly known as Twitter). The insider disclosed that the Phone 2a is slated for a debut in the first quarter of this year. This means that fans won’t have to wait much longer, with an official announcement expected to take place between January and March 2024.

However, that’s not all as Nothing is also planning to launch yet another phone later this year in July. This would be none other than the Nothing Phone 3, which is expected to be more premium than its predecessors.

The company’s budget sub-brand CMF is also expected to make an announcement soon. The tipster claims that the entry-level brand is working on new wireless earbuds which are expected to be called the CMF Nothing Buds 2 Pro, though the name is yet to be confirmed. These TWS (truly wireless) earbuds could serve as the direct successors to CMF’s Buds Pro, and speculations are rife that they may become an integral part of the CMF By Nothing brand.

According to previous leaks surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a, it is going to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 main sensor on the back sized at 1/1.5 inches with a 1.0 micron pixel size. The ultrawide camera should be a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 sensor measuring 1/2.76 inches with 0.64 micron pixel size. The selfie camera is speculated to be a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.