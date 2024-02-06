Nothing Phone (2a) May Lose its Iconic Glyph Interface and More

The Nothing Phone (2a) is about to launch soon, and it appears to be taking a turn in terms of design.

This is because apparently, an official press image of the device has surfaced, contradicting early hands-on images (owing to the dual camera’s incorrect placement). This image also indicates that the Phone (2a) might not include a Glyph interface.

Take a look at the image below.

Although the phone appears to be losing its iconic Glyph interface on the back, it is still keeping the transparent look tied with Nothing phones. There is also the lack of a wireless charging coil since it is going to be a budget phone and such features are usually limited to premium handsets. The main camera also seems to be placed in the right spot this time, unlike previously leaked hands-on images.

While the Glyph interface does look cool, users have found little practical uses for it, which means it should not be a major loss for some Nothing phone fans. The transparent design still makes it a stand-out device among other Android phones and even iPhones.

Leaked Specs

So far, the leaked specifications for Nothing Phone 2a have painted a very detailed picture of what to expect. The budget phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is anticipated to be powered by the Dimensity 7200 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and storage options of 128/256GB. On the rear, Phone 2a is likely to house two 50MP cameras. The rumored price for its launch is expected to fall within the range of $400/€400.