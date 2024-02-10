Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Leaked With The Same Design

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 have been subjects of speculation for a while now, with their unveiling dates still shrouded in mystery. However, previous leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect in terms of design for both phones. Now, as we approach their anticipated launch, a fresh batch of official renders has emerged, aligning with the earlier leaks and offering a closer look at the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

Renowned leakster Evan Blass recently shared these renders, showcasing both devices sporting punch-hole displays and triple camera configurations on the rear.

Among the images disclosed by Blass is a previously unseen yellow variant, offering a fresh aesthetic perspective. Additionally, indications suggest the incorporation of the Knox security suite alongside an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Other than new color variants, the overall design of these phones largely remains unchanged with the camera setup sitting flush inside the rear panel without a separate camera island. The surrounding bezels also appear to be no different from before and the glossy sides are curved along the edges.

Rumored specifications suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A35 will be powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, while its counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy A55, is purported to feature the Exynos 1480 chip. With anticipation building, further details regarding these smartphones are anticipated to surface in the ensuing weeks.

We will share more updates as soon as they become available. Stay tuned.