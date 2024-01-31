Samsung’s Top Phones Could Get iPhone-Like Crash Detection

Samsung appears to have discreetly incorporated a hidden crash detection feature into its Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 5, a discovery that could potentially be unveiled through an upcoming software update.

The revelation came to light when developer Mishaal Rahman unearthed the system code about the “Car Crash Detect Wakeup” sensor, concealed within a hidden system app named MoccaMobile, nestled within OneUI 6.1.

Rahman has provided insights into the mechanics of this feature, explaining that it operates on a composite sensor system that combines data from multiple physical sensors, including the accelerometer and gyroscope.

This data fusion is executed through the Android Sensor Hub. Samsung’s precise strategy for the feature’s deployment remains unknown, and it is uncertain whether it is also integrated into the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models.

But since the feature has been spotted in multiple Samsung flagships, we can expect to see it on future premium phones as well, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will launch during summer this year. Since there is no proof of the feature on Samsung’s Galaxy Flip phones yet, it is unclear whether it will come to the Z Flip 6.

As for their official rollout on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 5, we will likely have to wait for a future software update before it becomes available for everyone. We will keep this space up to date in case of any developments.