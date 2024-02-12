Federal Cabinet Okays Appointment of Interim CEO National Fertilizer Corporation

The federal cabinet has approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production to appoint Sara Aslam as Chief Executive Officer of National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) on an interim basis for a period of three months, or until the entity’s privatization.
Aslam currently holds the position of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Industries & Production
The inclusion of NFC in the government’s privatization agenda has been a topic of discussion since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, with initial plans set in motion back in March 2020.
Sources close to the government told ProPakistani that the appointment of a permanent chief for NFC remains a pipedream, primarily due to financial constraints.
It’s been over four years and the NFC is without a permanent CEO and continues to remain under government control.