Federal Cabinet Okays Appointment of Interim CEO National Fertilizer Corporation

The federal cabinet has approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production to appoint Sara Aslam as Chief Executive Officer of National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) on an interim basis for a period of three months, or until the entity’s privatization.

Aslam currently holds the position of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Industries & Production

The inclusion of NFC in the government’s privatization agenda has been a topic of discussion since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, with initial plans set in motion back in March 2020.

Sources close to the government told ProPakistani that the appointment of a permanent chief for NFC remains a pipedream, primarily due to financial constraints.

It’s been over four years and the NFC is without a permanent CEO and continues to remain under government control.