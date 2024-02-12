Federal Cabinet Okays Appointment of Interim CEO National Fertilizer Corporation

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 5:03 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal cabinet has approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production to appoint Sara Aslam as Chief Executive Officer of National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) on an interim basis for a period of three months, or until the entity’s privatization.

Aslam currently holds the position of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Industries & Production

The inclusion of NFC in the government’s privatization agenda has been a topic of discussion since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era, with initial plans set in motion back in March 2020.

ALSO READ

Sources close to the government told ProPakistani that the appointment of a permanent chief for NFC remains a pipedream, primarily due to financial constraints.

It’s been over four years and the NFC is without a permanent CEO and continues to remain under government control. 

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saboor Aly Radiates Elegance and Glamour in Festive Red Attire by Ansab Jahangir
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>