IMF Has No Interest in Negotiating With Caretaker Govt For Final Tranche of $1.1 Billion

Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to receive the third and final tranche of around $1.1 billion will only start after the formation of federal and provincial governments, which could happen by the end of this month or early next month.

Sources told ProPakistani that the lender has no interest in engaging with the caretaker government on this matter and would prefer to wait for the formation of the newly elected government before proceeding with negotiations.

With the final tranche currently stuck due to ongoing turmoil from delay in election results, Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture. Overall, Finance Ministry sources added that the caretaker government has effectively met all of the IMF’s targets and set a promising precedent for the next government.

They said the caretaker government’s performance will facilitate smoother negotiations for the new government.

Sources added that fresh talks with the IMF are anticipated to take place any time this month or early March.

The next IMF mission’s visit is deemed critical for completing the $3 billion bailout, which will expire in April, and to avoid default on foreign debt payments.