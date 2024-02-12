POPO Green Wins Youth Championship of Islamabad Premier League

POPO Football Club organized the Islamabad U-17 Youth Premier League in which the youth academy side of POPO FC defeated Fair Deal FC on penalties in the final and won the tournament.

The POPO boys won the match 7-6 on penalties and booked a place in the final. It was a tournament where two U-17 academies of POPO FC were participating, POPO Green and POPO Whites who reached the semifinals of the Islamabad Youth Premier League. Renowned academies from all over the country participated in the league including the Under-17 team of Karachi United.

The Islamabad-based youth academy won the quarterfinals against the Rawalpindi youth side by 2-1 and qualified for the semifinals where they faced Hazara Green FC.

In the nail-biting encounter with the Hazara side, Aabis Raza scored for the POPO Greens and gave them the lead in the first 10 minutes. A later equalizer by Hazara forced the game into extra time and after 120 minutes, both sides were poised at 1-1, taking the game to the penalty shootout.

Last month POPO FC lost to Dostan Attish in the semifinals of the Peshawar Premier League 5-6 on penalties. Pakistan National team players like Waleed Khan also participated in the match and scored the penalty in normal time.

A red card in the 10th minute of the semifinal meant that POPO FC were reduced to 10 men on the field which played a pivotal part in their defeat at the hands of Peshawar club Dostan Attish.